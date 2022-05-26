Letter: We must stand together in solidarity against hate

My husband and I make an annual visit to Chautauqua Institution on a random Sunday to take in their 10:45 church service and enjoy the quiet, peaceful setting of the grounds. Several years ago during one of our summertime visits we were delighted to see that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King was the guest minister that day. She talked about her father’s ministry of nonviolence during the civil rights movement in the 60s. She also quoted from his speech in 1956, “The Beloved Community is a type of spirit and love that can transform opponents into friends. It is this love which will bring about miracles in the hearts of men.” Buffalo needs a miracle right now.

She also stated during her sermon that the religious leaders of this country must take more action to bring our community of people together. Her father’s work that ended so abruptly April 4, 1968, must commence again, and it’s up to all of us to live out his words of brotherhood and peace. She concluded that we should all be the light of world to fight the darkness. Ms. King invited everyone to sing the song “This Little Light of Mine” and the unity of voices was inspiring.

I would like to challenge all of the people in Western New York to come together for a candlelight vigil to demonstrate the light from our residents. The churches and religious leaders should set a date to have all of our brothers and sisters congregate one night and hold a candle for peace and love in our community. We need to prove to our neighbors and the country that we are not the hate displayed on May 14. Let’s light up our communities in solidarity to the North, East and South of Buffalo.

Amy Erickson

Tonawanda