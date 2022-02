Kudos to the writer from Hamburg who had the moral courage to speak out against the scourge of antisemitism.

Perhaps he read Colbert I. King’s opinion in the Washington Post titled “The Targets of Hate can’t be left to fight back alone.”

Directly quoted by King, was Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German theologian hung by the Nazi’s in a concentration camp … “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.”

Wynne Elizabeth Trinca

East Amherst