Letter: We must safeguard our nation’s democracy

The first congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol breach revealed how easily a single individual can potentially subvert our constitutional democracy by influencing others to act in corrupt/illegal ways to ensure the individual governs and dismisses the voter’s choice. Sadly future attempts to disregard voter’s ballots via similar or alternative corrupt methods remain possible events; our deeply polarized politics make it more likely to happen. The hearings will be mocked by those who have little or no regard for our constitutional democracy and would be willing participants in using corrupt means to destroy it so that only they choose who governs all of us. Hopefully enough people realize we must take actions to prevent future corruption of our ability to vote for the people we want as our governing representatives.