Letter: We must require leaders’ focus on sustainability

Froma Harrop’s opinions are generally helpful, but she might be somewhat misguided in her assessments, printed Jan. 2, of “Biden’s economy.” She focuses on customary measures of economic activity – gross domestic product, employment rate, inflation and stock market returns. These measures paint a dismally incomplete picture, though, of the economic health that matters: sustainable prosperity, viz., meeting human needs while respecting the planet’s ecological limits. Unless people can access life’s material essentials, and Earth’s life support systems are preserved, do monetary measures matter? GDP growth etc., may help politicians win elections, but correlate only weakly with sustainable prosperity. Harrop mentioned the most critical long-term criterion – stopping and reversing climate change – only once, and didn’t even touch on #2 – preserving biodiversity.

I suggest considerations like the following would better help us assess 2021’s economics.

Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord helped establish U.S. leadership in climate action; however, later at Glasgow, that leadership suffered because, since Build Back Better (BBB) had not passed, President Biden couldn’t promise other nations the U.S. would reduce carbon emissions to any particular extent.