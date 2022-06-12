Letter: We must protect our children

I have shed tears for those children in Texas and now I can’t get over the anger that’s in me. For the people in Texas who believe their state is safer with an open carry gun law why were there armed men standing in the hall and not going in to help the 19 kids and two teachers who lost their lives? If you’re not going to use your guns to protect a room full of children when do you plan on using them?
If there is anyone out there that does have enough courage to protect our children please vote for candidates that will ban assault rifles and raise the age to at least 21 to purchase a gun.
Our children deserve to know that the adults will protect them. Please don’t let them down! I pray for the parents and families of all those children.
Darlene Schrantz
Depew