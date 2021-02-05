Letter: We must protect democracy after some put it in peril

For the majority of Donald Trump’s time in office, Republican politicians were afraid to stand up to him for fear that he might ruin their careers with a tweet or a Facebook post. These same politicians are still standing by him, but, now they fear for their safety and the safety of their families.

After inciting and condoning the takeover of the Capitol Building, Trump has made it clear to the far-right radicals that any and all actions, including violence, are acceptable if the results of our elections don’t align with their expectations.

Trump, over four years, has proven to be the single, most dangerous person to ever hold federal office. The question is where do we go from here? Someday Trump will be dead and gone, but, sadly his legacy of constitutional destruction may live on waiting for the next slick-talking con man to come along.

So, as we wallow in these darkest of days, the only hope is that Trump supporters can finally see the damage this man has done and return to the days when we all respected each others political differences. In the end, if we can’t at minimum behave civilly to each other, there may be no democracy to defend.

Richard Piechowicz

Williamsville