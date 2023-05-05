What has happened to our schools? As a grandmother of six, I have seen firsthand the damage bullying can do. How devastating when it can lead a particularly fragile child to commit suicide. When you add to this sadness gun violence, can we pretend that our children are our first priority? Schools need to be safe havens for education to take place. They need to be places where our future leaders are nurtured and protected. As another reader has pointed out, it is time to elect representatives that can work together to make a difference.