Letter: We must prevent Capitol riot from ever happening, again

I’ve written a number of letters to The Buffalo News about Donald Trump over the years. At first, it was just comedy stuff: “My inauguration crowd was bigger than yours” and silly things like that. At one point, I was calling him “Don the Con” for his lifetime of manipulating and cheating.

I never would have believed that he would pull off something like Jan. 6. He gathered a huge crowd, incited them into a mob, and sent them off to attack our Capitol building with all our elected officials inside. At that point, Trump became the most dangerous man in America.

My wish for my children and grandchildren and all the young people in this country is that they never see anything like this again in the rest of their lives.

Carl Jacobs

Getzville