It should be obvious to anyone that the climate is changing at a rapid pace. Lake Erie is 36 degrees Fahrenheit. In an “average” year it would be frozen from January until April. In our grandparent’s time, it was a reliable source of ice. We are now subject to extreme weather. This Christmas, we saw a severe storm, four feet of snow and hurricane force winds. Forty-seven Western New Yorkers died. Changes here are mild compared to other places.

There is an enormous body of evidence, proving warming is man-made. Starting in 1958 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) measured the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2). Since then, it increased from less than 315 parts per million to 420 parts per million. “Humans have added 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 pollution,” according to NOAA. Computer models predicted the changes we are seeing. We are at the high extreme of predictions.

There is a consensus among scientists that change will continue and increase until we reduce atmospheric CO2 significantly. If this does not happen in seven to 10 years, the result will be catastrophic, threatening the survival of humanity.

Scientists and activists are protesting around the world using civil disobedience. They have been arrested, beaten and killed. On Earth Day, 2022, Wynn Bruce, 50, set himself on fire and died near the U.S. Supreme Court to raise awareness.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Program to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions is essential to the well-being of the planet. We should all support it and find ways, as individuals, to reduce our carbon contributions. This is urgent.

William O’Connor

Grand Island