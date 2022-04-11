Letter: We must help Ukrainians as they battle Russians

How is it that there are crazy Ukrainians all over the world sending massive amounts of aid to Ukraine? Everything from combat armor that requires a license to lifesaving medical supplies to highly specialized equipment. We live parallel lives.

Being Ukrainian is your first job and you never outgrow it. My parents’ generation and the generation before them were forced out of their homes by war and oppression. They created a civil society to support each other, to proudly share the Ukrainian culture and contribute to the community fabric across the world. If you take a liking to us, we will pull you into our world and make you our family and honorary Ukrainian.

If you see your bleary-eyed Ukrainian neighbor receiving deliveries and then packing them into the trunk taking them somewhere, if in my case, their Christmas decorations are still up while the spring flowers start blooming, you’ll know why.

Our people are in need. Our hearts are broken. Our only way through this despair is to help. And we are deeply moved by the goodness, kindness and generosity of friends and strangers.

If you look around … there are Ukrainian culture centers, credit unions, churches, synagogues, university research and studies programs, language schools, youth groups, women’s groups, clubs, choirs, dance groups, sports groups, performing arts groups, museums, social groups, restaurants, cafes, radio and TV programs, festivals, businesses, specialty stores and church ladies making and selling pierogies (varenyky) as income streams for Ukrainian churches and as fundraisers, holiday bazaars for Easter and Christmas. This didn’t happen overnight. It is the sweat equity of those that came before us and we continue and build on these legacies.

Other Ukrainians arrived more recently. Whether we speak Ukrainian or Russian, our sleeves are rolled up and eyes are filled with tears as we heave boxes and pack pallets. It is our great hope to stand on the shoulders of our parents or those that came before and give all we can during this dark time to our beloved Ukraine.

Ukraine is fighting an epic battle with evil where genocide is a tactic. Ukraine must win. The world will be a better, safer, brighter, freer and more beautiful place for it. Pray for Ukraine. Keep taking action.

Slava Ukraini. Glory to Ukraine. And send heavy weapons. Governments step up. This is no time to watch at a distance. Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Ukraine’s victory will usher in a new era where rule of law, peace, democracy and respect for human life has meaning.

Dianna Derhak

Buffalo