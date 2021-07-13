Letter: We must find answers to our climate questions

We’ve seen record-breaking temperatures already this summer. There is a drought in California that looks like it will be sparking record fires, devastation and deforestation. Sea levels are rising and flooding beach towns, permanently, in Key West and other coastal areas around the world. Getting snow in May does not discount global warming, the same way 116-degree heat in Portland, Ore., proves it. But science has determined the average temperature of the Earth is definitely rising, and some choose to argue political talking points. The questions we should be asking: How will continued rising temperatures affect us and our Earth? Are there ways to slow or reverse these trends? Do we choose lazy, do-nothing hopelessness as our home burns down?