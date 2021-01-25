Letter: We must do all we can to prevent virus spread

In January of 2019, a year before Covid-19 became part of the fabric of our lives, my mother succumbed to the ravages of emphysema. While not an immediate death sentence, it is degenerative lung disease nonetheless, and it erodes the quality of one’s life.

In its beginning stages, the disease is manageable. In its latter stages, not so much. After a period of years, she was ultimately put on oxygen. If you think wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is cumbersome, try navigating with an oxygen tank. Suffice it to say, it dominated her life.

Which brings me to our former commander-in-chief. Despite his admonitions to “not let it dominate your life,” coronavirus not only dominated his but toppled his presidency. He was fortunate (and privileged) enough to survive his ordeal and tout the various treatments that enabled him to survive. Now it is coming to light that he and his minions advocated for herd immunity and exhorted us to “learn to live with it.”

Now is the time to get behind new leadership and get serious about getting a hold of this disease and practice social distancing. Due to social unrest, political rallies and getting caught up in the euphoria of holiday get-togethers, we have let our guard down over the last several months.