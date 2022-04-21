Letter: We must decide between poles: Strife or reason

My friends, we are on the precipice of a world-wide extinction event, our own. We need to ask the question, “Has human civilization reached the peak of its ability to work towards the common good?” Currently a rise in active hate behaviors has reached the systemic level. National groups like the Republican Party have united people to rebel. They are united not by a common hate but by hating in common. This is very disconcerting as they strike out in a random manner at just about anything from books, masks, voting and even life-saving medicines. Unfortunately, this indiscriminate hate will eventually lead to the breakdown of civilization at the precise moment when a concerted united action is required to save the planet.

Look around, floods, wars, disease and internal strife is the norm. If we just hate and violently shake our fists and rattle our swords, what will it accomplish? Time to act like rational thinking beings. We were given the gift of conscious thought so as to survive. It’s time to use it, trust those that have dedicated their lives to studying problems in different areas and bring them to the forefront of the discussion. Time to abandon all those who seek attention by stirring our emotions to the detriment of thoughtful and contemplative reason. Time for facts not emotion. We don’t have the luxury or the time for tantrums. We must act with vector-like (direction and force) precision.

The U.S. has a president that is not perfect but is at least concerned about the plight of others. He is trying to move all the people to work together towards a solution to our problems. He doesn’t pretend to be omnipotent nor to be correct in every decision but instead relies on advisors who have spent their lives studying the problems and proposing solutions using the best processes and procedures that are currently available. It does not mean that we will always be right but at least it contains a self-corrective stratagem

We must use the very best that we have to save ourselves. Unite around reason, not emotion.

John Brandenberger

Buffalo