Letter: We must confront inherent racism

In a Sunday editorial, the News asked "How do we prevent these horrific shootings from happening?" Unfortunately, we - as a nation - will not be able to answer this question until we confront the skeleton in our closet; namely, that our experiment in democracy was born with an "original sin": the stain of slavery and the inherent racism that accompanies it.

This is still a problem in 2022, despite great strides and many successes in dealing with it! it is a national disgrace that the leadership of the Republican Party, and many from this party who are running currently for office, continue to push these themes: 1. white supremacy 2. white nationalism 3. replacement theory, and 4. anti - Semitism.

They are echoed each and every day on right wing radio, on websites, and by the Fox Disinformation Network (currently headlined by much-followed Tucker Carlson). They are supported by the GOP leadership, who continue to bow at the altar of former president Donald J. Trump's unapologetic racism. When he descended the escalator of Trump Tower to declare his candidacy for president in 2016, he openly described Mexicans as "rapists, murderers and drug traffickers."

This opened the door to a pandemic-like virus of extreme racism against anyone who was different - particularly black, brown, immigrant, Muslim - but mostly Blacks, as mirrored in his disgraceful effort to declare Barack Obama not a citizen, and not eligible to be the president of the United States.

Until we hold our national, state and local leaders accountable for their racially divisive comments and until we hear them declare that they are 100% against any of the four themes I've listed, these horrible events will continue. We as a nation need honest dialogue on these critical issues. If we once again just shrug or just go on as usual about these things - pretending they it won't happen again - there will be no justice available to anyone.

Larry Gustina

Buffalo