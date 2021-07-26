Letter: We must begin to embrace necessary renewable energy

Back in the early 1970s they told us we were in an energy crisis. Oil and gas were finite supplies and eventually we would run out. We needed to conserve and develop alternate energy sources.

At work we brainstormed how to save energy, cut the thermostats back and we all wore sweaters. At home, we traded our gas guzzlers in for compact cars. We all tried to do our part. Sure, some of us complained, but wearing an ugly sweater or driving a Pacer were truly not that bad.

In recent years, they told us our planet is in dire straits because of global warming. They say alternate energy sources are needed now. We must stop burning fossil fuels.

Back in the ‘70s wind and solar were pipe dreams. They were not widely available and certainly were too expensive for the average person. But today, with all the improvements in technology and wider use, they still may not be 100% cost effective, but they are getting closer.

So, what’s the current state of affairs? Some municipalities restrict solar panels in residential areas because they are unsightly on the roof.