Letter: We must ask ourselves, do we want democracy?

In 1787, a group of men in Philadelphia, after weeks of discussion and years of study (the Federalist Papers) settled on a new document, the “United States Constitution.” They had provided an outline of a new government consisting of “legislative,” “judicial” and “operational” branches. Since their background of government had consisted mostly of an absolute monarchy (George III), it is not surprising that they included a powerful branch in the “presidency,” the operational function of the government.

Since they did feel the need for a democratic government, they did concede a possibility of curtailing the power of the executive by including an “impeachment” clause in the declaration, hoping that this would be adequate to contain any excesses that might occur in the executive branch.

In 1838, President Andrew Jackson drove the whole Cherokee nation out of their homes by military force, even though the court had declared this not constitutional. In my opinion, Jackson should have been impeached at the time but, of course, a number of people were enriching themselves at the expense of Native Americans and nothing came of it.