Letter: We must adopt a carbon price to fight against climate change

As a young person, I am relieved that President Biden and his administration are pushing for an immediate climate change solution. However, one approach is notably missing from his agenda: A price on carbon.

While sector-specific changes to transportation and clean energy production are welcome additions, a price on carbon at the source is simply the most effective method for achieving our short and long-term goals in this fight against the climate crisis.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), which was recently reintroduced to the current Congress as H.R. 2307, is an example of a bill that would significantly reduce emissions, and importantly, would help reach the goal of net-zero by 2050.

Partisan politics are a serious roadblock to climate legislation, with some hesitant over potential financial costs. However, carbon pricing proposals like the EICDA not only place a price on carbon, but return all funds back to households, not the government. These monthly carbon dividends are a reason many economists back a carbon price.