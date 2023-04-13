With the latest shooting of kids in Tennessee, prompts me to write this letter. Trey Gowdy, current TV host and past congressman said if someone could write legislation that could make this problem go away, he would give up some of his Second Amendment rights. This is how we mitigate the problem. We have all heard of quid pro quo, (it means this for that). This is what the Republicans will have to give away. They will have to stop the sale of all guns that use a magazine to reload. The magazine is the reason these sick people are so successful in killing people. They will also have to turn in their magazine guns and get a buy back from the government.