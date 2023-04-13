With the latest shooting of kids in Tennessee, prompts me to write this letter. Trey Gowdy, current TV host and past congressman said if someone could write legislation that could make this problem go away, he would give up some of his Second Amendment rights. This is how we mitigate the problem. We have all heard of quid pro quo, (it means this for that). This is what the Republicans will have to give away. They will have to stop the sale of all guns that use a magazine to reload. The magazine is the reason these sick people are so successful in killing people. They will also have to turn in their magazine guns and get a buy back from the government.
Now the Republicans will say that will not work because the bad guys won’t turn in their guns. This is where the quo comes in. All people that do not turn in their guns will face a one-year mandatory sentence if the gun is found. All people that use an illegal gun in a crime, five-year mandatory sentence. All people that use an illegal gun in a crime and shot someone, a 25-year mandatory sentence. Many liberal Democrats will say you cannot incarcerate yourself out of this problem. The fact is, for you to get these guns out of circulation, that is exactly what needs to happen. I am a registered Republican, gun owner and hunter. If a hunter needs a 30-capacity clip, he really should get a new pair of glasses.
Paul Verciglio
Grand Island