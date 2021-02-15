Letter: We can all sway to the music from the other political party

As I watched the post-inauguration television program celebrating the new president and vice president, I realized I did not recognize the majority of the songs performed. Part of the problem is the sad fact that I’m a member of the “senior discount” class. Some of the music I liked, while others not so much.

What I appreciated most were the efforts and intentions of all the artists. Why can’t we view our leaders in the same unbiased manner? None of them are perfect or will always make decisions we agree with. Like the musical tributes I gave an honest chance, why not assess our new leadership with the same open mind?

I realize that nearly half of the country are so-called “Trumpers.” They have different ideas about what path the nation should take. The goal of the new administration will, no doubt, change directions in one way or another. Why not travel the new trail along with them and see where it leads. You might just learn to like some of the music.

Ronald Welker

West Seneca