Letter: We can all be a part of baseball history

New York Yankee Outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League home run record (some say it is an MLB clean record) of 62, one more than the 61 homeruns Roger Maris hit in 1961 to go ahead of Babe Ruth’s record 60 hit in 1927. Maris’s record held for 61 years. It was an historic night for the baseball world to see Judge trot around the bases, being applauded with a standing ovation by the Texas Ranger’s home crowd. Seeing his parents watch in admiration of their son, and then watching his Yankee teammates and coaches greet him with hugs and congratulations. All the while this was going on, the Texas Rangers baseball team stood in the dugout and around the infield showing no signs of recognizing this achievement.