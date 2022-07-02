Letter: We are degraded in process in discarding Roe v. Wade

In high school my coach said, “We play by the rules and we play to win.” If you break the rules and claim victory – you aren’t a winner, you are a cheat, a liar, a fraud and criminal even if prosecutors don’t bring charges. In short, the way we win matters.

The deceitful political process surrounding Roe v. Wade’s demise in America starts with former President Donald Trump, the exemplar of deceit, who as president lied over 20,000 times. Trump who nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the most prestigious court in the history of the world, extolled the three as pursuers of truth and justice.

It would become clear that when it comes to Trump, dishonesty attracts dishonesty. All three justices accepted the appointments under one principled stance stating that Roe was precedent only to desert it when the opportunity for forwarding a political position presented itself.

The process by which Kavanaugh and Barrett were chosen was also dishonest. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially said that after Justice Antonin Scalia died that the people should decide through a presidential election who appoints the Supreme Court Justice to replace him. President Barack Obama was denied the right to appoint a successor despite centuries of precedent calling for the appointment by a sitting president not a president to be. McConnell then reversed this by reverting to the old precedent and allowing Trump to appoint Justice Barrett only days before the people would choose Joe Biden. For lack of a better word this is not inconsistency but lies.

If the cost of overruling Roe includes losing and degrading the self and the soul of this country through dishonesty and deceit then we have all paid too high a price.

Bill Licata

Buffalo