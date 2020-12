My friend Joe says he won’t take the shot. Why not? Because he is Joe, the contrarian, the anti-everything type. Fine, he is my friend and I respect his views. But that isn’t the point. I am tired of wearing the stupid mask. Maybe the vaccine will work, maybe it won’t work, maybe it will kind of work. But whatever the results, it’s a step in the right direction. Refusing to take the shot is a step in the wrong direction.