Letter: We achieve herd immunity only when all get vaccinated

I agree with the writer who said all of society suffers when people refuse to get vaccinated.

The mask mandates, the restrictions on businesses, nursing homes, schools, sports, entertainment venues, etc., continue because of you.

I received my vaccine as soon as I was able - not only for myself, but for my family and for my society. It is the right thing to do. Unfortunately, we live in a time where so many only think of themselves. We live in a time where so many politicize everything.

Soon the vaccine will be available to younger children. There should be no reason why our country cannot achieve “herd immunity.” If someone is not vaccinated, it is because they choose not to. That is your choice, but society should not have to suffer because of you. Lift the restrictions. If the non-vaccinated contract Covid-19, so be it.

Linda Hirtreiter

Clarence Center