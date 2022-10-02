Letter: Watson’s stubborn stance on guns vexes this reader

As a fan of Rod Watson, it is always disturbing to read his myopic views on gun control. Like many of gun advocates, any attempt to address the nearly 40,000 deaths every year from gun violence is seen as an infringement on their rights. It sounds childish if it wasn’t so deadly. It’s my gun and you can’t have it. How about acknowledging that guns are a huge problem in our country and try working toward a sane solution? Firearms are the leading cause of death for U.S. children. Shouldn’t we try to do something?