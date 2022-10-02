 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Watson’s stubborn stance on guns vexes this reader

As a fan of Rod Watson, it is always disturbing to read his myopic views on gun control. Like many of gun advocates, any attempt to address the nearly 40,000 deaths every year from gun violence is seen as an infringement on their rights. It sounds childish if it wasn’t so deadly. It’s my gun and you can’t have it. How about acknowledging that guns are a huge problem in our country and try working toward a sane solution? Firearms are the leading cause of death for U.S. children. Shouldn’t we try to do something?

Kathy Hochul’s solution may not be perfect, but at least she’s trying and refusing to endorse her because of this single issue is ridiculous.

Steve Clancy

Buffalo

