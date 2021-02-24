 Skip to main content
Letter: "Watson’s column on learning sends an important message"
Letter: "Watson's column on learning sends an important message"

I am not a big fan of Rod Watson’s commentaries. In fact, I have never liked anything he has ever written until Feb. 4. “Discomfort is valuable for learning” was excellent. He is 100% correct in every aspect of his commentary. Education is meant to challenge students to think and to deal with all kinds of situations. The censoring of long recognized literary works because they make students “uncomfortable” and that school is supposed to be a “safe” place mentally does not prepare them for the real world. The world is an uncomfortable arena and not always the safest place. Learning to deal with “discomfort” is a positive thing for students.

Michael Hall

Orchard Park

