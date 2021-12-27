Letter: Watson has a good point about a downtown stadium

Rod Watson has hit the nail on the head as many others have. The new stadium should be downtown even if it costs several million dollars more. We made a huge mistake 50 years ago, why make the same mistake again? Why can’t elected representatives serve the people, listen to the majority? All the things I’ve read indicates a real majority of citizens are in favor of a city stadium. Let’s act big league for the future of our great city. Besides city, county, and state participation, lots of federal funds are available for infrastructure redevelopment. Two wrongs never make a right.