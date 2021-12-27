 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Watson has a good point about a downtown stadium
0 comments

Letter: Watson has a good point about a downtown stadium

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Rod Watson has hit the nail on the head as many others have. The new stadium should be downtown even if it costs several million dollars more. We made a huge mistake 50 years ago, why make the same mistake again? Why can’t elected representatives serve the people, listen to the majority? All the things I’ve read indicates a real majority of citizens are in favor of a city stadium. Let’s act big league for the future of our great city. Besides city, county, and state participation, lots of federal funds are available for infrastructure redevelopment. Two wrongs never make a right.

John McKeone

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News