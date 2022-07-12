Letter: Water is a right too few acquire without great cost

It’s time to stop valuing water as a commodity. Water is a right.

We recognize that water is fundamental for survival, but somehow have trapped ourselves in a ceaseless cycle of exploiting and wasting it.

We subscribe to unlimited monthly car washes while droughts suffocate produce. Water fountains are built for beauty as the family down the street begs the water company for just a few more days.

The purpose of saving water is not to deprive ourselves of it. It’s acknowledging that there are simple ways to cut down the unneeded misuse of it. Shower for one minute less than usual. Stop the water from running while brushing your teeth. Don’t leave the sprinkler system running all day.

There is no planet B with accessible water sources, and even if there was, no one would care about the shade of your suburban grass on that planet either.

Megan Michalski

Buffalo