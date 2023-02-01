Letter: Water Board’s poor decision put kid’s dental health at risk

The City of Buffalo’s Water Board decision to stop fluoridation in 2015 reflects a gross ignorance of the damage done to the dental health of every Buffalo child born over the past eight years.

The “old,” fluoride system, although somewhat ineffective, would have been obviously vastly better than no fluoride.

Citing Flint, Mich.’s water problems as an excuse for both not upgrading the Buffalo system and not continuing the old system is incredibly lame. This “half hidden” decision reflects a denial of responsibility by the entire Water Board.

The harm still being done to Buffalo’s children borders on criminality.

The clueless, insensitive decision makers deserve to be fired immediately.

I am glad I left the City of Buffalo when my children were babies. I prevented any harm being done to them by such inept fools.

Basil J. Piazza

Former Mayor

Village of Williamsville