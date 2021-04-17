Letter: Watching Fox News can be mind-numbing

On April 3 I fixed my coffee and turned on the TV news as usual. I saw CNN covering the George Floyd testimony, increasing Covid-19 cases and yet another shooting; on MSNBC and HLN, the same thing.
Fox News, however, was on fire with indignation that migrant children were (gasp!) being taught lessons … by real teachers … in person. The horror of treating disoriented, rootless, and frightened children with some dignity is, it seems, a travesty … perhaps un-American. How dare we?
To me, that morning’s news coverage underlines a terrible truth: Fox News sprays poison into the minds of its willing viewership with a 24-hour firehose.
The network has, at every opportunity, provided false or misleading information on Covid facts and prevention, questioned or ridiculed medical experts, planted doubts about government-tested vaccines, and undermined life-saving common sense like mask-wearing by implying that it’s also about “freedom.” In fact, Fox News has steadily railed against every single initiative by a fairly elected President Biden to stem infections.
And speaking of elections, this “news” network – which, by the way, is classified by the FCC as “entertainment,” not news, has fed the fires of bogus election fraud claims. Every credible source – even Trump’s own Voting Integrity Commission – found zero evidence of significant fraudulence. Yet the Fox drumbeat persists, and untruths spread like wildfire.
We all realize that the Fox-owning Murdoch family interests are far-right. That’s fine, because that’s personal. But using those skewed ideologies on a massive platform to poison minds every day is an assault on this nation. Our society is more divided, more hate-filled than ever. Minds are fed this toxic content; people doubt or deny truths; the fear and outrage are contagious.
They say you are what you eat. The same applies for what we feed our brains, too. When you ingest pathogenic slop like Fox News, you may feel full … but you starve yourself of truth and maybe even decency.
Fox News stokes fears, feeds hate and racism, and builds rage. Please, view cautiously and think critically.
Nancy Denault-Weiss
Clarence