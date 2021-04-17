Letter: Watching Fox News can be mind-numbing

On April 3 I fixed my coffee and turned on the TV news as usual. I saw CNN covering the George Floyd testimony, increasing Covid-19 cases and yet another shooting; on MSNBC and HLN, the same thing.

Fox News, however, was on fire with indignation that migrant children were (gasp!) being taught lessons … by real teachers … in person. The horror of treating disoriented, rootless, and frightened children with some dignity is, it seems, a travesty … perhaps un-American. How dare we?

To me, that morning’s news coverage underlines a terrible truth: Fox News sprays poison into the minds of its willing viewership with a 24-hour firehose.

The network has, at every opportunity, provided false or misleading information on Covid facts and prevention, questioned or ridiculed medical experts, planted doubts about government-tested vaccines, and undermined life-saving common sense like mask-wearing by implying that it’s also about “freedom.” In fact, Fox News has steadily railed against every single initiative by a fairly elected President Biden to stem infections.