Letter: Watch out for Walton’s declared socialist bent

Walton has confirmed that she is a socialist through and through. I suspect a thread of radicalism also clouds her outlook on how a government should be administered. I suspected this after she offered her support for the man who was arrested for trying to burn down city hall. Walton appears to be an intelligent person, perhaps she should actually study socialism, which is only a few steps away from communism. Take a look at Portland, Ore., where the city is mostly wrecked because of rioting, looting, arson and even homicides. Other cities suffered the same fate, and are still suffering. Socialist government doesn’t work; never has, never will. I do commend Walton for leaving her checkered past behind, and becoming a nurse, and a contributing member of society. I do not commend her for her socialist views. Something else she may consider is the fact, if she had grown-up under socialism, she would not have attained the status she now has. It is not possible, as the ruling elite would not permit it.