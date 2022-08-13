Letter: Was Dobbs right on nation’s ongoing abortion debate?

No state allows the murder of a human person. The embryo is alive, but can you demonstrate it is a person? No. It is fine to want to reduce unnecessary abortions. Do it by giving women other choices. Jesus did not stone the woman caught in adultery. If you are Christian, follow Christ.

The Supreme Court granted cert in Roe, because of the wide differences between states in the laws governing abortion, which differences had serious impacts on women, without any secular purpose, or compelling government interest. Overturning Roe is a return to the substantial burden of the differing laws of the differing states.

Early abortion differs from late abortion for most people. The human embryo looks like the embryo of many other animals. The trimester scheme, and then the viability standard, were each made to “be the occasion” of society’s recognition of personhood, to set boundaries on the allowed variations in abortion laws among the states.

Each right in the Bill of Rights limits the action of the federal government. Each right is not a statute, but is a general principle, has implications, casts a shadow. For example, the Eighth Amendment, “Don’t be cruel,” prohibits the torture of the innocent. And the Third Amendment, that says a woman does not have to house a soldier, also means she does not have to house a fetus. A woman has a right to stand her ground over a life-altering, sometimes life-threatening, event.

