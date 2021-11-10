Letter: Was Allen a victim of the Manning Curse?

After watching Josh Allen’s appearance on last week’s Monday Night Football’s Manning brothers broadcast, I had a few concerns.

Josh handled his TV time well, as did Tom Brady the Monday before. However, the next week Brady went out and lost to New Orleans. I was wondering if Josh’s “Manning time” might lead Buffalo to a similar fate.

No way – we were playing the Jaguars. A poor team, hounded by many off-field distractions, we were favored by one of the largest point spreads this year, a perfect game for every facet of our team to just roll.

Then starting in the first quarter there was no way any part of the Bills – players or coaches – looked like they were prepared.

I am not going to blame this poor outing on a Manning Curse, but it was just as terrible a four-quarter performance as they’ve had in the last four years.

Randy Philipps

Town of Tonawanda