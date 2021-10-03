Letter: Wars show America can't reshape the world

The Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq wars provide valuable lessons. Obviously, we must do everything possible to keep ourselves safe. If war is necessary or inevitable, ensure victory with minimal casualties to our side. Defeat the adversary with such force so as to warn other potential foes.

Invading Afghanistan was justified to destroy al-Qaida's base and ability to function, and punishing the Taliban for providing a safe haven for terrorists. As George W. Bush said, “We will make no distinction among the terrorists and those who harbor them.” But after disabling al-Qaida and sending the message, we should have left. There was never any chance to truly transform Afghanistan. They are what they choose to be. But after demonstrating the severe consequences of enabling our attackers, we should have left.

Vietnam was a series of missteps dating back to France's occupation. We are right to resist communism and all leftist or tyrannical ideologies, but it is not practical or even possible to forcibly remake enemies in our image.

The first Iraq war was justifiable by Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Free Kuwait, weaken Hussein and get out. Nothing else was necessary.