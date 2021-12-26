Letter: Warren offers proof she is a minor player

E.J. Dionne’s recent column recounting his interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in which she called for an expansion of the Supreme Court was instructive to anyone interested in how liberals see government.

Unfortunately for Warren, who desperately wanted (and perhaps still wants) to be president, she has very little power to get things she believes in enacted into law.

When she ran for the Democratic nomination for president, very few Democrats thought much of her campaign performance.

Besides being not very likable personally, Warren’s far-left views were seen as unacceptable to the movers and shakers in the Democratic Party who determined who got the nomination.

We’ll never know if she would have done a better job than the current president but the fact remains that when the history of the Biden years is written we can probably feel confident Warren will barely merit a mention. She’ll be remembered as a very minor figure, largely forgotten. And justifiably so.

John Kempkes

Cheektowaga