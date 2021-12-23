Letter: Warren is not acting ‘senatorial’ toward Musk

So, Elon Musk was selected as Time Magazine’s Man of the Year. This offended Sen. Elizabeth Warren so much she took to Twitter to insult him, then doubled down by buying ads (with whose money, one might wonder) to continue to bash Musk. Does this seem like what a sitting U.S. senator, one of 100 of the “Top Politicians” in our country, should be doing? No. Is this beneath the dignity of a member of the Senate? Yes. Lead by example instead of displaying jealousy and anger towards a (successful) American citizen. She should be ashamed of herself.