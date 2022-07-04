Letter: War is never inevitable when there are alternatives

The pedantic parroting of the absurdity, “there will always be war” in a recent reader’s contribution, basically tells us, “Accept it. It’s OK. No big thing.”

Might I assume that those who subscribe to such drivel have investments in the military industries?

Perhaps one who can afford such a point of view is fortunate to have not lost a child or family to the insanity.

Is it useless to waste time on solving problems, long before they come to the point of conflict?

Conflict that rejects problem solving, negotiation and diplomacy – is a straight path to war. The profiteers and their serial killers lead us there.

War is the stupidest thing. The profiteers are the serial killers sending kids to kill strangers. All this is unnecessary. We must stop Vladimir Putin’s insane brutality, not accept it. We and all nations must stop being compliant. We have no time left. We are already burning up the world.

We must not allow these ignorant tropes to send us into the abyss like lemmings.

Robert Nesbitt

Buffalo