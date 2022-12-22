Letter: War is feeling inevitable for America versus Russia

If you want a nuclear war, you may get one. The United States will back Ukraine to the end. Thousands of civilians, plus military are dying. Our policy of arming Ukraine with weapons ensures more loss of lives. Is our policy creating an apocalyptic atmosphere? Russians viewed President Biden as a walkover. But now he might be the reason for a possible World War III. Russia might view this as a war they can’t afford to lose. The only victor is war. Great minds aren’t able to bring closure to this needless war. It only takes one side or the other to push the button that creates a sad time in our history we have not seen in decades. Let’s pray history doesn’t repeat itself.