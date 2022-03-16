Letter: War and its inconveniences must be shared by all of us

With all of the conversation about gas prices, food and toilet paper shortages, and talk of war, I am able to somewhat relate as I was a kid during World War II. The difference, as I remember, was the tremendous amount of patriotism everyone felt because we had our boys fighting a war in another country far away and we would do anything to get them home safely. Our information came by newspaper and radio – no live transmissions from the war front, no television cameras showing the progress.

At home, there were air raids and blackouts where you had to turn all of your lights out so “enemy planes” couldn’t see us. Shortages were managed with ration books. I remember my mother, hearing a store had butter, racing out to use some of her precious coupons for a pound that would have to last for a long time. Gas was rationed, tires were nonexistent, and the worst for me was a complete lack of bubble gum. There were many more, but we coped, we made do, we used less, we didn’t question. New car – not happening – automobile plants made war planes, Rosie the Riveter and her ladies manned the assembly lines when their husbands went to war. Posters warned that “Loose Lips Sink Ships,” a flag was raised on Iwo Jima – a sign of hope.