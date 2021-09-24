Letter: Want to see Bills/Sabres games? Then get the Covid-19 vaccination

Why all the hubbub about the new health policy recently released by Erie County and the Buffalo Bills? The policy simply states that anyone old enough to get a Covid-19 vaccination must do so if they choose to attend a Bills or Sabres game this season.

For months we’ve heard that getting a vaccination is a personal choice, and it certainly is. Most adults make many choices on a daily basis. From the clothes we wear to work in the morning, to what TV shows we watch that evening. Some of these choices may affect another choice we make later. These choices are based on our personal priorities and preferences.

So now it seems, some people have another choice to make. Do I choose to attend a Bills or Sabres game? If I do, I must get vaccinated. If I choose not to get vaccinated, I can choose to watch the game on TV, or not. The choice is yours. It’s a free country.

Marv Tryon

Amherst