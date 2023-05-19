Congratulations to Christopher Wan and Joan Yang for their inspiring plans to develop the site at Tupper and South Elmwood into a beautiful new building with apartments and retail. Unlike most similar projects, it has the approval of neighbors and the Preservation Board. It appears not to depend on tax breaks. The design is not too tall and very attractive and they are including considerable green space instead of maximizing the number of apartments to maximize profits. For an historic neighborhood, it couldn’t be better.