Letter: Walton's loss confirms WNY doesn't want socialism

It must be sad to blame everyone and everything other than the real reasons for India Walton's loss. But that is the Democratic way, look at Hillary Clinton and other failed candidates. I used to try that strategy as a kid with my parents. It didn't work very well.

The bottom line is that the people rejected Walton's socialism and defund the police movements, not just here but throughout the country. They did so in a dramatic turnout with a show of support for anti-socialism candidates here and elsewhere who support the constitutionally free way of life we enjoy here and everyone else in the world wants.

It is a decisive rejection of socialism. Those who support socialism refuse to acknowledge history and its utter failures. They try to rewrite history. In order to function, repression is the hammer of submission used in China and North Korea. Socialism is a failure. What is so hard about this for some to come to grips with and understand? As Lily says on the AT&T commercials, "It's not complicated."

Walton is solely responsible for Walton's loss.

William Knab

Hamburg