Letter: Walton's goals for Buffalo were far from being extreme
Letter: Walton's goals for Buffalo were far from being extreme

India Walton may have been a flawed candidate, but many of the issues she focused on were of great importance to Buffalo.

There is nothing extreme about wanting city government to work better for the 30% of residents (and 50% of its children) who live in poverty. It is also not unreasonable to ask if Buffalo really needs more million-dollar condos and giveaways to developers. And let’s not even look at the voluminous Green Code zoning variances that have been granted to those same developers. It is not extreme to want to reform a police force that is largely seen as racist and brutal by the people they are supposed to protect and serve.

That is not extremism. It is asking Buffalo city government to respond better to the needs of its residents.

Steven Clancy

Buffalo

