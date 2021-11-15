Letter: Walton's goals for Buffalo were far from being extreme

There is nothing extreme about wanting city government to work better for the 30% of residents (and 50% of its children) who live in poverty. It is also not unreasonable to ask if Buffalo really needs more million-dollar condos and giveaways to developers. And let’s not even look at the voluminous Green Code zoning variances that have been granted to those same developers. It is not extreme to want to reform a police force that is largely seen as racist and brutal by the people they are supposed to protect and serve.