Letter: Walton, unlike Brown, respects Buffalo voters

I moved back to Buffalo three years ago after being away for 30 and am not too familiar with the local politics. I am eager to learn. With the upcoming primary I was excited to attend a debate of mayoral candidates on Zoom through my neighborhood association, Elmwood Village. I didn’t really know any of the candidates. I wasn’t for or against anyone. I was shocked when the moderator explained that there was an empty Zoom box for Mayor Byron Brown as he hadn’t even responded to her invitation, and an empty box for Le’Candice Durham who had declined. There was India Walton. I liked what she had to say, I liked her demeanor. More tellingly for my vote I was insulted as a voter and constituent that Brown had so rudely ignored our invitation to hear his views. I imagine others on the Zoom felt the same way. If I remember correctly there were about 50 of us. In addition to aligning with my values … politicians that respect my vote, are willing to speak with me and answer my questions will get respect in return. I voted for Walton.