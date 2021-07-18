Letter: Walton’s record does not make her mayoral material

As I read the front page “bio” on India Walton in The Buffalo News after her surprising Democratic primary win, I thought that it read more like the “rap” sheet than that of a mayoral candidate. The article chronicled her past distinctly anti-social and yes, criminal behavior, I couldn’t help but wonder, what were the people of Buffalo thinking when they voted for her? Add this to the fact that, as a Common Council member noted, you have elected a person with zero governmental experience to oversee a city with a $500 million budget?