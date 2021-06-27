Letter: Walton’s excitement stems from results

George Orwell talked about how dishonest language usage harms thinking and discourse. As a Buffalonian, I wish India Walton well. But the media is far too excited about the “S” word. Walton did not campaign as a socialist, and primary night was not her ripping her mask off at the podium.

In a national political environment in which the right’s dishonest, or at least thought-free name-calling with “socialist” has replaced serious discussion of whatever may be their more thoughtful critique of left of center policies, Buffalo’s newly-elected mayor was merely excited, maybe dreaming, saying thanks, and searching perhaps, then falling on the cheapened, lowest common denominator language of the day in this country to capture the progressive policies she wants to work to make real.

Her remark primary night was the word of an excited and happy victor, one who had just overturned another incarnation of the machine-like and self-aggrandizing structures that have unfortunately limited alternatives and choice for Buffalo’s citizens for decades.

James Smith

Buffalo