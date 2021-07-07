Letter: Walton represents promise for a much better Buffalo

Congratulations to India Walton for winning the Democratic nominee for the mayor of Buffalo. Crime and violence are out of control under Mayor Byron Brown and change is needed. Walton could immediately solve the problems of communities hardest hit by crime and violence by declaring them “gun free” zones. Brown who’s crime remedy was to offer communities with high rates of violence worthless social programs to stop the violence.

Walton could replace many cops with trained violence interrupters to solve the drama with dealing with the police which is often a larger problem than the crime. Jails are dangerous and over-crowded for inmates and should be closed. With a few changes Buffalo can once again refer to herself as “The All-America City”.

Carl Paladino who often butts heads with Brown is contemplating raising money to support Brown as a write-in candidate. Is Paladino frightened that Walton will encourage African-Americans and immigrants to reside in South Buffalo which is Buffalo’s most segregated community and where Paladino lives? Residents of South Buffalo are deeply frightened that the demographics will ruin their community. Walton is the progressive to transform Buffalo into the future.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo