Letter: Walton offers the change that Buffalo needs

It is time for change in City Hall. Over the past 16 years as a block club leader and community organizer in the Elmwood Village, I have witnessed the Brown administration selling out our neighborhoods and retail storefronts to the highest bidder.

Mayor Byron Brown has alienated community leaders and sold off the Elmwood Village to developers like Nick Sinatra, who recently sponsored a fundraiser for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Carl Paladino, who was removed from the Buffalo School Board for his racist and sexist remarks.

There is no better example of Brown’s contempt for the residents of the Elmwood Village and its historic assets than last year when he stood by and allowed the demolition of the Ernest Franks House at 184 West Utica by Sinatra. Within two days after the Preservation Board voted to landmark the home, Brown allowed a demolition permit to be issued before it even came to the Common Council for consideration.

Sadly, this home of a prominent African-American artist is just one of dozens of recent examples of Brown putting the profits of his wealthy Republican donors over the very assets that draw tourists, film companies, and investments to the city.