Letter: Walton offers evidence why the city needs Brown

India Walton’s explanation regarding not paying her parking tickets or having her car inspected in a timely manner sheds a glaring spotlight on why she is not the person we should elect as mayor of the City of Buffalo.

Walton identifies herself as a “low-income mother enrolled in Medicaid.” She is a registered nurse who should be working in health care to provide for her family while having her medical benefits paid by an employer. She should not be receiving benefits on the taxpayers’ dime. Registered nurses are desperately needed and are paid above average wages.

Walton’s “whoa” is me excuse of poverty falls on deaf ears. To quote her, “people like me don’t always have the money to pay for tickets.” My response to her is simple … observe the parking restrictions and get your car inspected on time.

Walton’s goal to be mayor should cause Buffalonians to ponder: Can we afford a mayor who minimizes her shortcomings and fails to take responsibility? Warning, we cannot elect a mayor who is unable to keep her own house in order. Walton’s mantra on understanding poverty or being poor does not qualify her to lead our city. Buffalo deserves better. We need Byron Brown to remain at the helm. Under Brown’s leadership Buffalo is no longer losing residents as evidenced by the 2020 census. Buffalo residents, let’s stay on course.