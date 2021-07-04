Letter: Walton might revive long neglected areas

Just when I thought I had seen it all, here comes India Walton. Can’t say I know her or even heard of her until recently but like me, everybody knows of her now!

I tip my hat to her campaign for bringing passion once again to Buffalo politics. They did an outstanding job in getting her supporters to the polls and put both the current mayor’s organization and the local Democratic machine to shame.

Maybe now there is some hope for the city’s impoverished neighborhoods like Broadway Fillmore and Lovejoy, that’s been neglected by city administrations for the last 30 years.

Not surprisingly, many of the bankers and developers who do business in Buffalo are skeptical of a Walton administration. It reminds me of a time when a guy from the city’s south side was quoted saying that “bankers have hearts as big as caraway seeds.” That guy was Jim Griffin of whom the business elite was very wary of. By the middle of his first term as mayor, he and the businessmen realized they needed each other and worked together to begin the revitalization of the Theatre District and waterfront. Best wishes to both Walton on her new job and to Byron Brown on his post mayoral endeavors.

Daniel Glowacki

Hamburg