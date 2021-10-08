Letter: Walton lacks experience to become the next mayor

India Walton is an intelligent, passionate individual who cares deeply about her constituency. Unfortunately, her constituency resides in only two areas of Buffalo and as a democratic socialist, her views are out of touch with most people in the city, many of whom have not yet had an opportunity to vote.
While some say “democratic” should be stripped from the label, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and not call her an outright socialist for now. But, her derisive view of “profit-seeking developers” is a concern. Buffalo’s resurgence would not have happened without the Rocco Terminis of the world and a mayor willing to work with them.
And why is she so against charter schools? Because in her words, they are “for-profit.” The Buffalo Public Schools are an abject failure. Probably the biggest hindrance to our city reaching its full potential. Parents deserve alternatives.
Notwithstanding her stances, Walton has demonstrated a clear lack of understanding of the issues. When speaking to the business community she showed her ignorance of the tax credits needed to encourage development and turn dilapidated buildings and neighborhoods into something special.
And, to be such a vocal opponent of charter school expansion without knowing for-profit charters are illegal in this state indicates someone clearly in over her head.
Walton has a bright future. But, the future is not now.
Buffalo deserves a mayor with a proven track record, so we can continue to grow. A rising tide lifts all boats, but tides roll in slowly and reach some parts of port before others. Be patient. That is difficult after years of living in poverty and in this time of instant gratification. But, there are no quick fixes.
There is a path to become mayor of Buffalo. Gain executive experience. Take some civics courses or earn a degree in something relevant. Truly learn the issues rather than just showing an aptitude for articulating other people’s (downstate) talking points. Run for Common Council and show that you can effectively fight for your constituents. Prove the ability to work with representatives of other areas of Buffalo and people with alternative ideas, for the greater good.
Do these things and who knows, you may even earn my vote. Walton – 2029!
Jeffrey Rose
Senior V.P.-Operations/Partner
Health System Services
Niagara Falls