Letter: Walton lacks experience to become the next mayor

India Walton is an intelligent, passionate individual who cares deeply about her constituency. Unfortunately, her constituency resides in only two areas of Buffalo and as a democratic socialist, her views are out of touch with most people in the city, many of whom have not yet had an opportunity to vote.

While some say “democratic” should be stripped from the label, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and not call her an outright socialist for now. But, her derisive view of “profit-seeking developers” is a concern. Buffalo’s resurgence would not have happened without the Rocco Terminis of the world and a mayor willing to work with them.

And why is she so against charter schools? Because in her words, they are “for-profit.” The Buffalo Public Schools are an abject failure. Probably the biggest hindrance to our city reaching its full potential. Parents deserve alternatives.

Notwithstanding her stances, Walton has demonstrated a clear lack of understanding of the issues. When speaking to the business community she showed her ignorance of the tax credits needed to encourage development and turn dilapidated buildings and neighborhoods into something special.